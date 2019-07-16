Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Faith Hodges. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Visitation 9:00 AM Service 11:30 AM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Faith Hodges entered God's Court with praise on July 11, 2019 at her home in Lafayette, Louisiana following a lengthy illness. Visitation and Services to be held at Martin & Castille Funeral Home, 330 St. Landry Street in Lafayette on Saturday, July 20th. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM until time of service at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at Fountain Memorial Gardens, 1010 Pandora St. Lafayette, Louisiana. Rev. Max Zehner, Senior Pastor of First United Methodist Church of Lafayette will conduct the service. Survivors include three nieces: Nanette Van Ostrom, Houston, Tx.; Lauri Hall, Tyler, Tx and Jayme Van Ostrom of San Antonio, Tx.; two great-nephews: James Hall and Peter Hall; five great-great-nephew/nieces: Jaxon, Kaiden, Kaydence, Kalub and Adrian Hall. Her best friend of forty years, and neighbor, Christine Krauss. Gloria had no children but claimed Tom and Lisa Farmer and their children, Clay, Sam and Kate as her own. An active member of First Methodist Church in Lafayette, La., she served on many administrative boards as well as Women & Children Ministries. She enjoyed her New Beginnings Sunday School Class and "Guess Who Group." Gloria loved her church family, leaving a host of friends to whom she was eternally grateful for their loving care and attention. Gloria was born on November 16, 1932 to James Ellis and Willie Mae Powell Hodges in Oklahoma City, Ok. She grew up in Sulphur, Ok. Gloria retired from the Lafayette Parish School Board after teaching high school Physical Education at Northside High School. Prior to Northside, she taught in California and Colorado. An active member of First Methodist Church in Lafayette, La., she served on many administrative boards as well as Women & Children Ministries. She enjoyed her New Beginnings Sunday School Class and "Guess Who Group." Gloria loved her church family, leaving a host of friends to whom she was eternally grateful for their loving care and attention. An active member on The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary participating in collection and distribution of school uniforms; Christmas stocking, fundraising cookbook, the Angel Tree Ministry and Christmas Ringing of the Bells. Gloria was a resident of Mouton Gardens since the 1950s. Even in declining health, she relied on Miss Krauss to keep her up to date on who came in and who left the Gardens. The family thanks members of her neighborhood who visited with their Aunt. Your visits were appreciated more than you can ever imagine. Pallbearers will be Tom Farmer, Sam Farmer, Dick Johnson, Lyn Melancon, Keith Tucker and Steven Comeaux. Honorary Pallbearers will be Daniel Handschin and Joe Ashley. A huge "shout out" of thanks to Hospice of Acadiana and private sitters for their compassion and care during the last two weeks of Gloria's life. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 703 Lee Ave, Lafayette, LA 70501 or the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, 115 E. 3rd Street, Lafayette, La 70501. View the full obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille Funeral Home - DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry Street, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70506. 337-234-2311. 