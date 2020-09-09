Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 12, 2020, in the Azalea Parlor at Delhomme Funeral Home – Bertrand for Gloria L. (Dean) Pollock, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6th, 2020, in Lafayette, LA, at the age of 89. Interment will follow immediately at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Gloria was a resident of Lafayette, La. for nearly 50 years. Gloria was born in N. Little Rock, AR on October 16, 1930. She was the only child of Ercell Wilson Dean and Hubert M. Dean. A graduate of historic Little Rock Central High School, she lived in N. Little Rock all her life until her marriage to Robert H. (Bob) Pollock in 1950. Bob's job with Humble Oil/Exxon took them to many places in the country, where their 4 children were all born in different states. Gloria and Bob spent 13 years in Grand Isle, La. where she thoroughly enjoyed her time as a stay-at-home Mom with the community of other oilfield wives. They eventually settled in Lafayette, where Gloria became widowed at the young age of 41, but with the responsibility of a new baby, she started to work full-time and continued to do so for many years until health adversities got in her way. She was a long-time member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Lafayette. In Gloria's younger years, she enjoyed jitterbugging in high school, gladly accompanying Bob on many golf tournaments, going out to restaurants with family and old, dear friends, frequent trips to New Orleans with the ladies, playing card games like Bridge and Pokeno, Bingo, Scrabble with her grandchildren, cooking favorite Southern dishes, and faithfully cheering on the Arkansas Razorbacks or New Orleans Saints on TV, and never missed watching a golf tournament at home with her one her beloved furry sidekicks Abby or Pepper at her side. Gloria was a fun-loving good sport and always loved to laugh. She was a cherished wife, daughter, aunt, co-worker, neighbor and a loyal friend and confidant to many who found comfort in chatting and visiting with her for hours over a few cups of coffee. She remained a wonderful, selfless, loving mother and grandmother until the very end. Gloria is survived by son Robert H. (Bobby) Pollock, Jr. of Denver, CO, daughter Sharon Fontenot and son-in-law Butch Fontenot of Lafayette, son Michael Pollock and daughter-in-law Patti Harrison Pollock of Lafayette, daughter Jennifer Williams and son-in-law Lee Williams of Slidell, La., seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Pollock, both of her parents and many cherished family and friends. Gloria' s family would like to thank the caring staff of Bethany MHS Health Care Center, Cornerstone at The Ranch, AMG Specialty Hospital, LGMC, and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for the care she received in her final years and months. A special thank you is reserved for Hospice of Acadiana for the compassion and patience they provided in her last weeks, especially by her nurse, Jonathan. Visiting hours will be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home – Bertrand on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 12:00 PM until the time of service. Memorial contributions can be made, in Gloria's memory, to the non-profit organizations of Southwest Louisiana Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, P.O. Box 51988, Lafayette, La. 70505, or Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Lafayette, La. 70503. Personal condolences may be sent to the Pollock Family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA, is in charge of funeral arrangements.