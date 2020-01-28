Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Yannone. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

Devoted Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend. Memorial Services celebrating the life of Gloria Yannone, 78, will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the Chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard, LA. The family request that visiting hours be observed beginning at 10 AM until time of services at 12 noon. Burial will follow at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Cemetery in Lafayette, LA. Ms. Gloria Yannone was born November 11, 1940 in Lafayette, LA and was the daughter of the late Wallace and Solange Moore. She passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family and friends on the afternoon of Saturday, January 25, 2020. Gloria embodied the characteristics of strength, grace, compassion and love in her daily life. Her faith brought her through many tough times. She was a hard worker all her life and began as a humble sharecropper in Rayne, LA. She knew the importance of family and raised her two daughters in a loving home. When reflecting on her life we shall always remember her sweet humble demeanor as a simple and ordinary person. She was the rock of the family and we are eternally grateful for the time that we had her in our lives. Gloria leaves a legacy of love with her two grandchildren Maurice Ducre` Olson II (fiancé`Alexandria Hurt) of Katy, TX and Jennifer Olson of Lafayette, LA; sisters Patricia Everage, Jeanie Wolven and Elizabeth Knowles. Gloria now reunites in heaven with her daughters Danielle Marie Olson and Barbara Ann Yannone; parents Wallace Joseph Moore and Solange Falcon Moore; brothers Gilford Moore, Steve Moore and Willy Moore. The family would like to thank St. Joseph's Hospice for the care and support provided to our dear Gloria to make her last days ones of comfort and peace. And to Michael and Dana Topham for their unwavering love and commitment to Gloria. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2020

