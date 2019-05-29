Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glory Mae Gobert. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4113 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Glory Mae Gobert, age 72, who passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Ms. Gobert was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette. She was a member of First Apostolic Church of Lafayette and Carencro for over forty years. Gloria raised multiple children in her community and was well known as a babysitter and caretaker to everyone. Survivors include her mother, the former Hilda Arceneaux of Lafayette; one daughter, Katina Isaac and her husband, John, of Lafayette; two grandchildren, Skye Isaac and Brooklyn Isaac; one brother, Alton Gobert and his wife, Theresa, of Lafayette; three sisters, Beverly George of Carencro, Barbara Gobert and Anna Arceneaux both of Lafayette; one sister-in-law, Mary Gobert of Lafayette; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Gobert; three brothers, Larry Gobert, Earl Gobert and Wilson Gobert and his wife, Jane; two sisters, Geraldine Smith and her husband, John, and Delores Gobert; and one brother-in-law, Perry George. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Friday until service time on Friday.

