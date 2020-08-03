"Your Best Days Are Ahead" Glynn Paul Broussard, age 62, of Spring, Texas, passed away on July 31, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Although his current home was Texas, his childhood home was Louisiana. He was a disciple of God and family meant more to him than anything else in the world. Glynn was born in Abbeville, LA on April 5, 1958. His parents are John Presley Broussard and Joycelyn Broussard of Maurice, LA. He began at age 18 fighting Hodgkin's disease and fought an earthly battle for 44 years with God and family walking by his side. After several heart surgeries, it was determined that a heart transplant was needed. He was thankful for the selfless gift of his Donor and the Donor's family at a time of ultimate grief. He is preceded by his wife, Joan Gremillion Broussard of Lafayette, his brother Kirk Broussard of Maurice, LA, paternal grandparents, Jean Isaac Broussard, Emily Broussard as well as maternal grandparents Winnie Bell Pepper and Euclide Bourque. He is survived by his three children, Lauren McDonagh (Denis McDonagh) of Charlotte, NC and their 2 children, Clare and Sean, Barrett Broussard of Youngsville, LA, and Brittney Broussard Rodriguez (Steven Rodriguez) of Houston, TX and their 2 children Kylie and Kayla. He has two siblings, Karl Broussard (John Truzzolino), Denise Broussard Langlinais (Jerome Langlinais), and Phyllis Broussard sister-in-law. Other family survivors include nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members. He will be forever remembered for his strength, courage, and faithfulness to his family as well as God. Glynn was a proven and respected expert in the Oil and Gas Industry. He belonged to AAPL, HAPL, LAPL (Landmen Associations). Spiritually he was active in Prince of Peace ACTS (Adoration Community, Theology and Service) and POP Grandparents group. He was an active member in the Heart Exchange Support Group where he mentored patient's awaiting transplants. A Texas Catholic Celebration will be held: •Visitation: Monday, August 3rd 5 pm-8 pm at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 19222 Tomball Parkway, Houston, TX with Vigil and Eulogy at 7 pm. •Celebration Mass: Tuesday, August 4th 1:30 pm at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 19222 Tomball Parkway, Houston, TX A Louisiana Catholic Celebration will be held: •Visitation: Friday, August 7th 4 pm-8 pm Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette, LA, with Rosary at 7 pm and Vigil and Eulogy to follow •Celebration Mass: Saturday August 8th 10 am-12 pm then procession to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 8700 Maurice Ave, Maurice LA at 1 pm. In order to keep family and community safe, we are enforcing TX & LA Mask Mandates. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Prince of Peace, Catholic Church, 19222 Tomball Parkway, Houston, Tx 77070 St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 8700 Maurice Ave., Maurice, LA. Heart Exchange Support Group http://www.heartexchange.org/
Personal condolences may be sent to the Broussard Family at delhommefuneralhome.com.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA, is in charge of the arrangements.