Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mr. Gordon "Buckshot" Fontenot, Jr., 78, who passed away on April 18, 2019. Fr. Gary Schexnayder will conduct the funeral service and recite the rosary. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Gordon, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Gordon Fontenot and the former Josephine Marsiglia. Gordon was a retired insurance agent. His passion was fishing and football. Whether casting a rod, or cheering the Saints, Gordon always had a big smile and a twinkle in his eyes. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Bland Fontenot; daughter, Peggy Fontenot and her husband Joe Broschak; son, Johnathan Fontenot and his wife Sheree; grandchildren, Ava and Owen Fontenot; sister, Dee Thibodeaux; brother, Doug Fontenot; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Josephine Fontenot; his daughter, Jodie Fontenot; and brother, Gene Fontenot. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 8:30 AM until 10:30 AM. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 AM on Tuesday in the funeral home. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana for the loving care they gave Gordon. Personal condolences may be sent to the Fontenot family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
