Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Broussard Conques. View Sign

Grace Broussard Conques, age 93, passed away peacefully at home on March 3, 2019. She was the loving mother of Steven Conques (Loretta) of New Orleans and Charles Conques of Lafayette. She was the beloved grandmother of Rachel Conques Holland (Matthew), Christine Conques, Brett Topey (Devon Anderson) and Brannon Topey Cooper (Jon). She is also survived by her sister Norma Lee Segura, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years August Conques, and her cherished baby boy Thomas Glenn Conques. Also preceded in death by her parents Willie and Annise Broussard, and siblings Ruby Dartez, Hazel Verot, Annie Mae Mock, Louis Broussard and Connie Stone. A lifelong resident of Lafayette, she was a parishioner of The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 7, at Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers in Lafayette. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Delhomme Funeral Home. Internment following at Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family would like to express its love and appreciation to caregivers Zipporah Smith, Brittany Smith and Barbara Stewart. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Diner, Catholic Charities of Acadiana. Personal condolences may be sent to the Conques family at Grace Broussard Conques, age 93, passed away peacefully at home on March 3, 2019. She was the loving mother of Steven Conques (Loretta) of New Orleans and Charles Conques of Lafayette. She was the beloved grandmother of Rachel Conques Holland (Matthew), Christine Conques, Brett Topey (Devon Anderson) and Brannon Topey Cooper (Jon). She is also survived by her sister Norma Lee Segura, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years August Conques, and her cherished baby boy Thomas Glenn Conques. Also preceded in death by her parents Willie and Annise Broussard, and siblings Ruby Dartez, Hazel Verot, Annie Mae Mock, Louis Broussard and Connie Stone. A lifelong resident of Lafayette, she was a parishioner of The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 7, at Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers in Lafayette. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Delhomme Funeral Home. Internment following at Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family would like to express its love and appreciation to caregivers Zipporah Smith, Brittany Smith and Barbara Stewart. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Diner, Catholic Charities of Acadiana. Personal condolences may be sent to the Conques family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Funeral Home Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette

1011 Bertrand Drive

Lafayette , LA 70506

(337) 235-9449 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close