Funeral services will be conducted for Grace David Elias, 89, at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Father Keith Landry officiating. Burial will be at Holy Family Mausoleum. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM and resume on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 8:00 AM until 10:30 AM. A rosary will be prayed by the Men's Rosary Group on Wednesday at 7:00 PM. A native and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Elias passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 4:55 AM at Consolata Nursing Home. She was employed with the Iberia Parish School Board as a teacher for 27 years. Prior to teaching she was employed with South Central Bell, Iberia General Hospital and Welders Supply. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Elias; daughters, Sheryl Elias Verret and husband Mark and Freda Elias Rentrop and husband Kim all of New Iberia; grandsons, Jonathan Rentrop and wife Nicole of Lydia and Timothy Rentrop of Texas City, TX; great grandchildren, Penelope Rentrop, Piper Rentrop, Angelice Rentrop, Thomas Rentrop and Wyatt Rentrop; sister, Janet Faye Fremin Nichols of Humble, TX; nephews, Bryan Nichols and wife Michelle of Harlingen, TX and William Lee Nichols and wife Mary of Humble, TX and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alcide and Lodo Ozenne David and Angelle and Uyelle Fremin and her sisters, Ruth Sprung, Alice Landry, Verna Hunt, L. C. Keith and Blanche Mcelroy. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Rentrop, Timothy Rentrop, Bryan Nichols, William Nichols, Mark Verret and Kim Rentrop. Honorary pallbearers will be Wilbur Miles, David Broussard, Eugene Broussard and Steven Keith.

