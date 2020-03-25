Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Hebert LeJeune. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

With regards to the COVID19 mandates, attendance will be limited to 10 persons or less at one time. Private graveside services will be held for Mrs. Grace Hebert LeJeune at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Grace went home to be with the Lord at the age of 96, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Courtyard Manor Nurse Care Center in Lafayette. Survivors include two nieces, Marie Elise Fontenot and husband, Keith Fontenot, and Elena Anne Dugas and husband, Edward Dugas, her nephew, Charles "Chuck" Begnaud, Jr. and his wife, Kathy Kimble Begnaud; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Oden and Mrs. Elise Geneaux Hebert, and a sister, Dorothy Elise Begnaud. A native of Carencro and a resident of Lafayette for most of her life, Grace was a high school graduate from Milton High School and furthered her education at University of Southwestern Louisiana, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She was a dedicated accounting clerk until retirement from Sears Roebuck Company . She was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and she was also on staff there in the gift shop. She was known for her cooking and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Upholding the honor of pallbearers will be Edward Dugas, Todd Dugas, Gerad Dugas, Jonathan Begnaud, Carl James Hebert, Josh Diaz and Keith Fontenot. The family would like to invite any of her friends and family to pray a rosary in her name in the privacy of your home due to the COVID 19 mandates. "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." ~ Maya Angelou. Memorial contributions can be made in Grace H. LeJeune's name to a mission . A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the LeJeune family to the entire staff of Courtyard Manor and Hospice of Acadiana for the excellent care and compassion given to Grace in her time of need.

