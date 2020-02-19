Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Mae Bonnet-Granger. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Visitation 7:00 AM - 9:30 AM MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM Spirit of Liberty Fellowship Church 2841 Louisiana Ave Lafayette , LA View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Spirit of Liberty Fellowship Church, 2841 Louisiana Ave., Lafayette, LA 70501, for Grace Mae Bonnet-Granger, age 74, who passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette. Grace Mae Bonnet-Granger was born December 18, 1945 to the late Robert Felix and Lou Ella Thibodeaux. She was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette and was employed as a hairdresser, nanny and house keeper. She volunteered her neighborhood for the Victory Gardens in memory of Jillian Johnson called "Friends of the Garden", and assisted with grocery bags from Whole Foods and various other donations. Mrs. Granger was a one-of-a-kind lady. She decorated for every season and holiday, loved spending time with her family, cooking, making her own roux's and homemade stews, boiling ham on Fridays, listening to music and dancing. She enjoyed tending to her garden and flower bed, with roses and hibiscus being her favorite flowers. Her gentle and loving nature will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She leaves to cherish her memories to one daughter, Ungelita Bonnet of Lafayette; five grandchildren, Kelsha Bonnet, Valencia Glover, Vontreal Clay, Javon Bonnet and Jaden Bonnet; her dear sisters, Anna Mae Bellaire, Ella (Alfred) Chevalier, Albertha Thibodeaux, and Elizabeth Comeaux; her grand dogs, Chucky, Patches, Rambo and her adopted great grand dog, Summer; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. At the gates awaiting her arrival are her parents, Robert Felix and Lou Ella Thibodeaux; her husband, Leonard Granger; one son, Jason Bonnet; her grand dog, Marley; uncles, Robert Thibodeaux and Paul Felix; aunt, Edna Salvant; brother, John Henry Thibodeaux; sisters, Laura Bell Shelvin and Teletha Francis; maternal grandparents, Bertha Mitchell and Robert Thibodeaux; paternal grandparents; brother-in-law, Lloyd Belaire; niece, Amanda Malbreaux; great niece, Kaysha Felix; nephews, Garland Malbreaux and Oran Taylor; great nephews, Dwayne Batiste, Blake Sam, Jason Bellaire; her lifelong friends; and her Godchildren, Monique Tezeno, Kenny Prejean, and Lawrence Malbreaux. When she made it to her final resting place, she was welcomed by the Lord and lots of loved ones leaving us a million memories of one woman who was loved by many. The family requests visiting hours be observed from 7:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Melancon Funeral Home in Carencro and will reopen Saturday at Spirit of Liberty Fellowship Church, 2841 Louisiana Ave., Lafayette, LA 70501, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Felton Martin, Vincent Alexander, Jody Comeaux, Jerry Parker, Corey Comeaux, Raymond Shelvin and Carl Granger, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Vontreal Clay, Javon Bonnet, Jaden Bonnet, Carl Granger, Sr., Lawrence Malbreaux, Jerry Granger, Kenny Prejean. She was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette and was employed as a hairdresser, nanny and house keeper. She volunteered her neighborhood for the Victory Gardens in memory of Jillian Johnson called "Friends of the Garden", and assisted with grocery bags from Whole Foods and various other donations. Mrs. Granger was a one-of-a-kind lady. She decorated for every season and holiday, loved spending time with her family, cooking, making her own roux's and homemade stews, boiling ham on Fridays, listening to music and dancing. She enjoyed tending to her garden and flower bed, with roses and hibiscus being her favorite flowers. Her gentle and loving nature will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She leaves to cherish her memories to one daughter, Ungelita Bonnet of Lafayette; five grandchildren, Kelsha Bonnet, Valencia Glover, Vontreal Clay, Javon Bonnet and Jaden Bonnet; her dear sisters, Anna Mae Bellaire, Ella (Alfred) Chevalier, Albertha Thibodeaux, and Elizabeth Comeaux; her grand dogs, Chucky, Patches, Rambo and her adopted great grand dog, Summer; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. At the gates awaiting her arrival are her parents, Robert Felix and Lou Ella Thibodeaux; her husband, Leonard Granger; one son, Jason Bonnet; her grand dog, Marley; uncles, Robert Thibodeaux and Paul Felix; aunt, Edna Salvant; brother, John Henry Thibodeaux; sisters, Laura Bell Shelvin and Teletha Francis; maternal grandparents, Bertha Mitchell and Robert Thibodeaux; paternal grandparents; brother-in-law, Lloyd Belaire; niece, Amanda Malbreaux; great niece, Kaysha Felix; nephews, Garland Malbreaux and Oran Taylor; great nephews, Dwayne Batiste, Blake Sam, Jason Bellaire; her lifelong friends; and her Godchildren, Monique Tezeno, Kenny Prejean, and Lawrence Malbreaux. When she made it to her final resting place, she was welcomed by the Lord and lots of loved ones leaving us a million memories of one woman who was loved by many. The family requests visiting hours be observed from 7:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Melancon Funeral Home in Carencro and will reopen Saturday at Spirit of Liberty Fellowship Church, 2841 Louisiana Ave., Lafayette, LA 70501, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Felton Martin, Vincent Alexander, Jody Comeaux, Jerry Parker, Corey Comeaux, Raymond Shelvin and Carl Granger, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Vontreal Clay, Javon Bonnet, Jaden Bonnet, Carl Granger, Sr., Lawrence Malbreaux, Jerry Granger, Kenny Prejean. 