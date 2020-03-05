Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grant Douglas Strother. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church 203 Lee Avenue Lafayette , LA View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church 203 Lee Avenue Lafayette , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 7th, 2020, at 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church of Downtown Lafayette at 203 Lee Avenue for Grant Douglas Strother, 64, who passed away on Tuesday, February 25th at Amelia Manor in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at First United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 7th from 10:00 am until the time of service. Private interment was in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Reverend Max Zehner, Senior Pastor of First United Methodist Church, will officiate. Grant Douglas Strother was born January 13, 1956, in Dallas, TX and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Grant graduated from Lafayette High School and attended USL, now UL-Lafayette, where he received a bachelor's degree in General Studies. Grant especially loved country music and was a gifted musician. He was a talented songwriter and singer who wrote music, recorded his own songs and played a variety of instruments, including the piano and guitar. Grant liked to travel with friends and his brother, David, and was especially fond of their one trip backpacking in Arkansas. Grant is survived by his brother, David Lester Strother, of Lafayette; five cousins, James Garrett, of Tempe, AZ, Bentley Garrett, of Dallas, TX, Mack Bentley, of Cypress, TX, Kirk Bentley, of Katy, TX and Don Bentley, of Houston, TX; his beloved girlfriend, Catherine Thibodeaux as well as numerous dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester James and Esther Jean Bentley Strother; his uncle, Bob Bentley; his aunt, Betty Bentley Garrett and a sister-in-law, Ann Strother. The family wishes to thank the staff and physicians of Hospice Compassus and Amelia Manor Nursing Home for the compassionate care given to Grant and his family. Special thanks are extended to Grant's long-time visiting nurse, Isabelle Dubois. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made in Grant's name to First United Methodist Church of Downtown Lafayette by mail at 703 Lee Ave., Lafayette, 70501, by phone at (337) 233-3811 or online at fumc-lafayette.org.

