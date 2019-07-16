Gregory Hamner Coyle, age 62, passed away Sunday morning, July 14, 2019, in his home in Lafayette. Honoring Gregory's memory are his wife, Michelle, and two daughters, Catherine Coyle and Courtney Coyle McManus, son-in law, Tom McManus, and granddaughter, Sydney McManus. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Pearl Coyle, of Houma, Louisiana. He is survived by his brother, Randy Coyle, sisters Mary Coyle Roden and Marcella Coyle England, and his nephew Christopher Coyle. A Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Cross Church in Lafayette this Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11am. Gregory's family would like to thank his friends, family and caregivers for their support throughout his journey with Alzheimer's Disease. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Vandebilt Catholic High School in Houma, University of Louisiana at Lafayette's School of Engineering or the Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist Hospital. Please view www.mourning.com for a full obituary. Martin & Castille Funeral Home- SOUTHSIDE, 600 E. Farrel Road, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70506. 337-984-2811.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 16 to July 20, 2019