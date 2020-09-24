Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 1:00 PM in the Delhomme Chapel of Flowers, for Gregory Lane Landry, 57 years of age, who passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 after valiantly fighting an extended illness. Father Hampton Davis, Pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Eunice, Louisiana, will serve as celebrant and will conduct the funeral service. Internment will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery. Born, raised, and a lifelong resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, Greg is survived by his parents, Nolan P. and Emma (Duos) Landry; his wife Kelly (O'Friel); and four children, Alex, Bryce, Dylan and Corinne Landry. He is also survived by his two sisters, Paula and her husband, Kerry Whitmeyer and Debora and her husband, Brian Wooley; and one brother, Barry J. Landry and his wife Christine (Cenci); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dominique and Ena Roy Duos and George and Lorena Landry. A Class of 1980 Comeaux High School graduate and 1989 University of Southwestern Louisiana graduate, Greg was a member of the baseball team, intramural-sports team and Kappa Alpha fraternity. As an insurance and financial planner, he was the owner and President of Beacon Financial Services, where he advised clients for over 30 years. As an avid reader and sportsman, Greg enjoyed sharing his passion of history and sports with friends and family, whether it was through historical sports plays, statistics or trivial knowledge. An active participant in his children's lives, Greg volunteered his time as a mentor and coach with various organizations, including little-league football, baseball, boxing, and golf, serving as a past S.L.Y.S.I. Football Director and, most recently, Lafayette High School Golf Coach. He wanted nothing but the best for his children and always encouraged them to aim high. Loved and admired by many, Greg will be remembered for his gift of reminiscent storytelling, sly sense of humor, love of R&B and Funk music, a giving heart, and kindness and loyalty to those who were lucky to have him as a friend, but especially to his wife and children. Pallbearers will be Bryce Landry, Dylan Landry, Barry Landry, Tony LeBlanc, Louis Turner, Kevin Babineaux, Tyler Carriere and Matthew O'Friel. Honorary Pallbearers: Kerry Whitmeyer, Brian Wooley, Pat O'Friel, Mike O'Friel, Brent Barras, Eric LeBourgeois, Wilbur Duos and Sid Lalande. The family has requested that visitation be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 9:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM. In keeping with current pandemic guidelines, visitors to the funeral home are asked to comply with current mandates regarding wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Personal condolences may be sent to the Landry Family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
