Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449

There is no doubt that when Greg's life ended on January 29, 2020, he was quickly reunited with his daughter Hannah Callahan, who passed away 4 months ago, at age 18. Whether he got there by cowboy boots, horseback or pickup truck, he and Hannah are together and Gregory Paul Arceneaux is at peace. On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at age 54, Gregory Paul Arceneaux, devoted husband, father, brother, son, friend passed away at his home in Lafayette, Louisiana, the city of his birth. He was born on August 14, 1965 to Jack and Bootie (Hebert) Arceneaux. Greg was the youngest of his 4 siblings, Jack, Kim, Kelly and Shelley. On September 30, 2000 he married Tiffany Watkins and they were blessed with 2 children. Hannah Callahan and Beau Elliott joined Greg's firstborn son, Tyler McGregor Arceneaux to complete their family. Greg graduated from Lafayette High School in 1983 and continued his education in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. After earning his associate degree in Electrical Technology Greg was proud to begin his career of 29 years with Lafayette Consolidated Government. There were many people who knew him and recognized his diligence and dedication to his position. There were also colleagues who became friends and mentors and Greg truly appreciated and respected those relationships. His loss will surely be felt. Those who called Greg a friend, were in one way or another blessed to have had him in their lives. His friendships were genuine and very deep rooted. From his first best friend at 4 years old, who is still a best friend today, to his high school friends, who even though may live across the country, still share a true camaraderie, and then to "the cowboys", who through thick and thin were always there for him and they will always belong to a very special brotherhood. Greg was truly blessed to have been surrounded by the truest of true friends. Not only did he know it, he was proud of it! Greg knew that each one of his friends accepted him for ALL that made Greg who he was. Greg's "bigger than life" personality was only surpassed by his selfless, unconditional, "Big as the Sky" heart. He lived to give his all to anyone who needed him…24/7/365. Greg never met a stranger. Once you met Greg, you remembered Greg, and Greg remembered you…that's just who he was. There are so many people who touched his life and will forever have a place in his heart…and perhaps they will always have a place in their heart for him, as well. His Mom was his Angel and he loved her dearly. He knew that being her baby boy he would always have a special place in her heart, and he did. Greg enjoyed little impromptu visits with his Mom just to give her a hug or a little note scribbled on a random scrap of paper, and always signed it, Love, "Greg A." (Actually he signed everything, "Greg A."! Sometimes he would take an afternoon off and they would have lunch and then a quick trip to the casino to play the slot machines… and she loved it! How beautiful to imagine the moment when she held him in her arms again and welcomed him into his eternal home. He admired his Dad's talents in the field of music and though Greg's trombone years were few, he knew his dad was proud of all aspects of his life. Greg loved sharing all the excitement of what his family life would bring. Whether it was Greg's activities, the kids sporting or school events, the addition of new animals to their ever-growing menagerie, family celebrations and much more, he just wanted his dad to be a part of all he was experiencing. Ironically, the moments closest to Greg's heart, were spent quietly. With very little conversation they watched John Wayne movies together. Through their silence they shared unspoken words and stifled emotions between father and son…and that togetherness created memories that would forever live in Greg's heart. Greg's siblings all shared unique times in his life. There were fun times spent with his oldest brother Jack and sons, Jack, Jr., Christopher, and Matthew, which included "Card Night" on Thursdays, as well as, tailgating at the ULL football games. The kindred spirit he shared with his oldest sister Kim go beyond words. However, if there was something, they could have shared together it would have been riding horses on the beach…and even though that didn't happen, surely Greg is looking for a place for that to come to fruition. Greg's older brother Kelly was always ready to share good times. That included trips to Destin, FL where family and friends," the Gang" got together for good food, drinks, fun and challenging games of "Corn Hole" on the beach. Greg and his youngest sister, Shelley spent a lot of time together as they were growing up and their high school days created an even closer bond. Their relationship was cut short when Shelley died at the young age of 34 and Greg often spoke of how he missed her. Now they are together again ready for new adventures. Greg was the kind of happy go lucky Uncle his nieces and nephews loved. He did get to enjoy fun times with them and tried to make each one of them feel special. He was thrilled to share his passion for horses with his nieces, Brittani and Sarah. Greg felt a huge connection that only they would understand…and surely, they did. They both shared his love and enthusiasm for horses and admired his knowledge and fortitude. It is for sure that his wishes for them to know how very special they were to him will be felt. Greg's nephews each had their own connection, too. He just wanted to share his life and spend time with them. Whatever time spent together hopefully created a memory they will reflect on and smile. He was very proud of his Godchild, Jordan who served his country as a Marine during Iraqi Freedom and will always admire his courage and tenacity. His relationship with his Godchild, McKenna was transitioning from "funny Parrain", to Parrain who was interested in what was going on in her high school life. No worries McKenna, he will still be watching over you and always just a prayer away. Greg's biggest passion in life were his horses, dogs and every four legged friend he gave a home to. It goes without saying, his horses Pushie and Little Jake had a place in his heart reserved just for them. From his dogs Dobbie, and Bud to Mac, Blue, and Cookie, to Rudy, Lucy and Duke all the others in between they meant so very much to him and were a huge part of his life. The crowning glory in Greg's life are his 3 children. Tyler McGregor(25), Hannah Callahan(18) and Beau Elliott(4). Greg wore this invisible crown with more love, joy and pride than words could ever describe. He loved his children immeasurably. They were his reason for everything. The Sapphire in his crown was his 1st born son Tyler McGregor. Deep Blue, Incredibly Strong and Resilient. Greg hardly slept during Tyler's 1st years for no other reason than he didn't want to miss one second of Tyler's life. He never missed any of Tyler's milestones, be it great or small and whether next to him or with him in heart. Greg's love and pride for Tyler went very deep and knew no boundaries. The next Jewel in his crown was a Ruby, his Hannah Callahan. Bold Red, Spirited and Brilliant. When Hannah was born she stole Greg's heart. His little girl was not only beautiful, she was intelligent, fearless and strong. Greg wanted to give her the world and loved to see her genuinely happy. Greg knew his role as a parent would challenge his heart as a dad, and he fought for all that would keep her safe. It is certain that Hannah knew the depths of his love. The final jewel in his crown, Beau Elliot was an Emerald. Uniquely Green, Special and One of a kind. To say that Beau Elliot wrote volumes on Greg's heart is an understatement. The 4 years and 4 months Greg and Beau shared were filled with pure joy, amazement and unspeakable love. Beau Elliot was Greg's every heartbeat and Greg's love for him goes beyond this world's limits. All three of his children colored his world in ways he Greg could never imagine. Greg's crown was quietly, anchored by a band of gold in which his 3 jewels were embedded. This infinite band of gold was his wife, Tiffany. Greg truly loved and deeply cared for his wife more than anyone could ever know and more than words could ever say. They had a bond of love and understanding that only their 2 hearts and souls could comprehend. His smallest of actions were the ones that touched her heart the most. Tiffany knew his heart better than anyone. She loved her Gregory Paul and unconditionally accepted every facet that made him the "one of a kind" man he was. Greg is proceeded in death by parents, Jack and Bootie Arceneaux, Lafayette, LA., sister Shelley Arceneaux, cousin, Jeremy Trahan and daughter, Hannah Callahan Arceneaux, Greg is survived by his wife, Tiffany (Watkins) Arceneaux, sons, Tyler McGregor Arceneaux and Beau Elliott Arceneaux, sister, Kim (Arceneaux) Croft and husband Bill, brothers, Jack Aceneaux and wife Doreen, Kelly Aceneaux and wife Pam, nephews; Jack Arceneaux, Jr. (Renee), Brandon (Julie) Trahan, Christopher (Marla) Arceneaux, Matthew (Brittney) Arceneaux, Jordan (Amy) Newton, Johnny Sallustio, Joshua Bordelon, Brian Croft (Pam), nieces; Brittani (David) Summers, Sarah Arceneaux and God child; McKenna Croft. There is no doubt that when Greg's life ended on January 29, 2020, he was quickly reunited with his daughter Hannah Callahan, who passed away 4 months ago, at age 18. Greg is proceeded in death by parents, Jack and Bootie Arceneaux, Lafayette, LA., sister Shelley Arceneaux, cousin, Jeremy Trahan and daughter, Hannah Callahan Arceneaux, Greg is survived by his wife, Tiffany (Watkins) Arceneaux, sons, Tyler McGregor Arceneaux and Beau Elliott Arceneaux, sister, Kim (Arceneaux) Croft and husband Bill, brothers, Jack Aceneaux and wife Doreen, Kelly Aceneaux and wife Pam, nephews; Jack Arceneaux, Jr. (Renee), Brandon (Julie) Trahan, Christopher (Marla) Arceneaux, Matthew (Brittney) Arceneaux, Jordan (Amy) Newton, Johnny Sallustio, Joshua Bordelon, Brian Croft (Pam), nieces; Brittani (David) Summers, Sarah Arceneaux and God child; McKenna Croft. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020 