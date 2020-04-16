On Tuesday April 15, 2020 Gregory Rene 'Greg' Prejean, loving son and brother sudden unexpected passed away at the age of 52. Greg was born on December 27, 1967 to Rene Prejean & Cheryl Simoneaux Prejean, he was blessed to have a loving father and a loving stepfather who had the privilege of raising him along with his loving mother until her death. Greg was loved and cared for by his loving sisters, Cheryl Rutherford Dohmann & Jessica Prejean Champagne, and his loving brothers James Rutherford, and brother inlaws Richard Dohmann and Kyle Chamapagne. He was blessed. He was a gentle heart. He loved music, technology, The Simpsons, and cool rock T-shirts. He had a way of bringing a smile to those in his presence. He faced many challegnges but never complained, he had a kind soul. Greg was one tough cookie, he was a fighter, especially at the end. Greg was proceeded in death by his mother Cheryl Rutherford, his aunt Ena Prejean Delahoussaye, his fraternal grandparents Lelia Sonnier Prejean & Rene Prejean Sr., his maternal grandparents Weston Simoneaux &Eunice Duhon Simoneaux. He is survived by his father Rene Prejean, his half-sister Jessica Prejean Champagne, her husband Kyle Champagne, their children, his step-father Jack Rutherford, his brother James Rutherford, his step sister Cheryl Dohmann, her husband Richard, and her children and grandchildren. The family is honored to have the following pallbearers; Richard Dohmann, Kyle Champagne, James Rutherford, Brent Fredrick, Ed Alleman, and Chuck Payton. Honorary pallbearers include Joey Touchet, Ty Frederick and Corey Delahoussaye. The family would also like to thank the amazing staff at Our Lady of Lourdes hospital for their ability to maintain their professional composure while extending their compassion and determination in the delivery of excellent care during a very difficult time. Especially Dr. Bobby Lee (ER physician), Dr. Lee Pike (surgeon), Dr. Justin Ardoin (intensive care physician) and all of the ER, Surgery and ICU staff involved in his care. A burial service will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Mittie, Louisiana where he will be laid to rest next to his loving mother Cheryl.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020.