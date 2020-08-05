December 12, 1925 - August 3, 2020. It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that Mr. GT "Buddy" Barker, age 94, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Opelousas General Health System. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the First Baptist Church of Krotz Springs. Reverend Allan Myers will conduct the service. Buddy enjoyed spending time with his family, tending to his chickens and most of all, his horses. He owned and operated "Barker's Riding Arena" and during those years, he held horse shows and benefits for families and friends. Buddy was an avid outdoors-man and enjoyed rabbit and squirrel hunting. In his later years, he mostly enjoyed sitting in his rocking chair on his front porch drinking his coffee. Buddy will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his sons, Franklin "Do" Barker and wife, Susie of Melville, La., Harold Barker and wife, June of Krotz Springs, La., GT "Bud" Barker, Jr. and wife, Kelly of Arnaudville, La.; two granddaughters he raised, Rachel Fontenot and Theresa Barker and his sister, Maxine Miller of Kentwood, La. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren, thirty-five great-grandchildren and twenty-five great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his late wife and the mother of his children, Josephine Savoie Barker; his parents, Benjamin Barker and Nita Ellis Corley; his sister, Zelma Knight; his brothers, Vernon Johnson, Ross Barker; his sons, Jesse Lee Barker and Donald Barker and his step-father, Jesse Corley. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 in the LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Krotz Springs from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Pallbearers will be Harold "Beau" Barker, Jr., Darrell "Derwood" Barker, Steven Barker, Toby Fontenot, Travis Barker, Chris Barker and Ryan Barker. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com.
LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Krotz Springs, 239 8th Street, Krotz Springs, La. 70750 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.