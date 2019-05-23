Guest Book View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - Lafayette 316 Youngsville Highway Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-837-9887 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Guersi Huval Hebert, 86, will be held Monday, May 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St Anne Catholic Church in Youngsville, with Father Jason Mouton, Pastor of St Anne Catholic Church Officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday May 26, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 Pm in David Funeral Home, with a Rosary recited by Della Kennedy at 7:00 PM and will continue Monday, May 27, 2019 at St Anne Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until time of services. Mrs. Hebert was a native of Iberia Parish and a resident of Youngsville. Her number one priority was her devotion to family. She was known as a pillar of the Youngsville community for many years through her work as a substitute teacher, assistant librarian, director of St Anne religious education program, leadership roles within the St Anne Ladies Altar society, and election commissioner duties. She had a passion for the Holy Eucharist and its power. She served that passion via being a lay minister and bringing the Eucharist to the shut in community of Youngsville. She was a lector at St Anne Catholic Church for many years and she was very proud to have received the Bishops Medal in 2006. Guersi spent her whole life in service of others, when she could no longer do for others physically; she asked to go home so she could help us spiritually. God granted her request a few days after she did so and for that the family praises God. Guersi passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at BeeHive Homes of Youngsville. Survivors include her five sons Danny Hebert Sr. and his wife Martha, Mike Hebert and his wife Lisa, Kenneth Hebert and his wife Connie, Randy Hebert, Phillip Hebert Sr.; her grandchildren Monique Hebert Sanchez and her husband Jonathan , Crystal Hebert Poupart and her husband Josh, Davey Hebert, Phillip Hebert Jr. and wife Serena, Daniel Hebert Jr. and his wife Jami, Charlie Hebert and wife Mitzi, Ryan Hebert and his wife Megan, Drake Hebert, Evan Hebert, Catherine Hebert, Danielle Hebert, Brittany Hebert, Jennifer Hebert, Josh Hebert, Jacob Hebert, and Holly Hebert. She was also survived by twelve great grandchildren. Guersi was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Joseph "Why" Hebert; her parents Wiltz Huval and Elodie Touchet Huval; two infant brothers; and daughter in law Kathleen Jokerst Hebert. 