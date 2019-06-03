Guest Book View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Visitation 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA View Map Liturgy 11:00 AM Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Gurvais Matte, age 85, who passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. Edmond Cemetery in Branch. Deacon Kenneth David will officiate at the services. Readers will be Wade Duplechain and Stephanie Fitch. Mr. Matte was a native of Church Point and a resident of Lafayette where he was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church. He was employed with Prejean's Restaurant as a Musician for thirty-nine years. Gurvais was a family man who loved life and had character and charisma in spades. He loved music, loved to play and enjoyed seeing the joy it brought to others. Survivors include three sons, Patrick Matte and his wife, Madina, of Ridge Spring, SC, Joseph Carl Matte and his wife, Ydalia, of San Antonio, TX and Carroll James Matte and his wife, Sherry, of Cecilia; one son-in-law, Raymond Duplechain of Broussard; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; his devoted companion, Doris Prudhomme of Carencro; two brothers, John Winfred Matte of Opelousas and Vinest Matte, Jr. of Prosperity, SC; and three sisters, Rosella Cormier of Rayne, Bertha Jane Gallet of Scott and Anna Mae Marino of Lafayette. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vermae Matte; his parents, Vinest Matte, Sr. and the former Marie Mire; one daughter, Mary Lee Duplechain; one brother, Liness Matte; and one sister, Wilma Matte. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Wade Duplechain, Keith Cormier, Michael Matte, Kent Cormier, Brady Cormier and Jacob Cormier. Honorary pallbearers will be Glenn Matte and Louis Duplechain. During this time, please continue to pray for his companion, Ms. Doris Prudhomme. 

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 3 to June 5, 2019

