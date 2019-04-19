Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gussie Bourque Lanclos. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Berchman Roman Catholic Church in Cankton for Gussie Bourque Lanclos, age 99, who passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Acadia St. Landry Guest Home in Church Point. Interment will be in St. John Berchmans Cemetery in Cankton. The Rev. Ken Domingue, pastor of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Lanclos was a native and lifelong resident of Cankton. She was a parishioner of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church and was a member of the Ladies Altar Society. Survivors include two daughters, Janette Alleman and Deanna Spears and her husband, Leroy Paul, all of Cankton; six grandchildren, Mona Comeaux and her husband, Kelly, of Cankton, Fay Thibodeaux and her husband, Clement, of Church Point, Randy Alleman and his wife, Cathy, of Scott, Karen Richard and her husband, Michael, of Cankton, Steve Spears of Cankton and Michelle McKee and her husband, Rick, of Newburgh, Indiana; fifteen great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence "Jack" Lanclos; one son, Terry James Lanclos; her parents, Rene' Bourque and the former Theresa Savoie both natives of Cankton; one son-in-law, Leeroy Alleman; and one sister, Anna Lee Savoie. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Randy Alleman, Kelly Comeaux, Clement Thibodeaux, Brennon Richard, Trey O'Pry and Xavier Henry.

