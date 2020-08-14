Funeral services for Mrs.Guy Ann Istre, 87, will be held at David Funeral Home of Lafayette on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM, with Deacon Cody Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home on Monday August 17, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of services, with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00 AM. A native of Lake Charles and a lifelong resident of Broussard, Mrs. Istre passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her home in Broussard. Her favorite things in life were family, children and dogs; she loved her family very much. She is survived by her daughter, Judy Quebedeaux and her husband Bobby of Broussard; her son, Ricky Wedlake and his wife Sherrie of St. Martinville; her grandchildren, Jace Quebedeaux (Caroline), Bobby Joe Quebedeaux (Chastity), Nigel Wedlake, Katherine Wedlake and her Granddaughter-in-law Kasie Quebedeaux; she is also survived by her Great Grandchildren Logan Quebedeaux, John Quebedeaux, Catherine Quebedeaux, Rhemi Quebedeaux, Rhylan Quebedeaux, Quint Quebedeaux and Kyla Quebedeaux. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Istre; her parents, August & Roberta Eklund; her son, Gary Istre; her daughter, Becky Istre; her grandson, Rhian Quebedeaux and her great-grandson, Rhark Quebedeaux. Serving as pallbearers will be Ricky Wedlake, Bobby Quebedeaux, Jace Quebedeaux, Bobby Joe Quebedeaux, Logan Quebedeaux, Nigel Wedlake and Quint Quebedeaux. The family would like to extend a special thank you to NSI Hospice, Nurse Wendy and our earth angels Journey Crawford, Danielle Laporte and Wanda Schaubert. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to NSI Hospice. You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All Families and their guest are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. David Funeral Home of Lafayette 316 Youngsville Hwy (337) 837-9887 will be handling the arrangements.