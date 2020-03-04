Guy Randolph Milham Owens passed unexpectedly on February 29, 2020 at his home in New Orleans, La. He was 33 years old. Rand was the unofficial "Mayor of Mid City", and "King of Banks Street", and a friend to all. He was the owner and operator of Mid City Pizza, MCP Uptown and Banks Street Bar. He is survived by his father, Guy Owens, mother, Becky Schexnayder Owens, his sisters, Sarah and Helen Owens, his niece, Nayah Cedeno Garcia, his partner of seven years, Kaitlyn Clement, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal great grandmother, Mary Louise Fant Houston, his paternal grandparents, Guy and Eleanor Owens, his maternal grandparents, Gordon and Mary Schexnayder, his uncle Gary Owens, and aunt Caroline Owens. Rest in Pizza, Rand Man! Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial service at House of Blues, 225 Decatur Street in New Orleans, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM. To view and sign the guest book, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020