Gwendolyn "Gwen" Alleman Meche
Gwendolyn "Gwen" Alleman Meche Branch, LA - Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, LA for Gwendolyn "Gwen" Alleman Meche, 68, who died Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma, LA. Deacon Denis LaCroix with St. Joseph Catholic Church will conduct the funeral services. Gwen work at Sam's Club in Lafayette, LA for 30 years before retiring in December of 2018. She will be missed by her husband, children, grandchildren and everyone who new her. Survivors include her husband, Danny John Meche, three children, Shon Meche and spouse Shauna, Sara Meche, Scott Meche and companion Heather Beagle, four grandchildren, Madison Meche, Trevor Meche, D.J. Meche, Zoe Meche, 3 siblings Ricky Alleman and spouse Yoland, Linda Alleman, Suzette Alleman and sposue Tammy Trahan, one nephew, Levi Alleman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin Alleman and Lillian Boudreaux Alleman. The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 5 pm to 6 pm. Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141. Gossen Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sep. 5 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gossen Funeral Home Inc
504 N Polk St
Rayne, LA 70578
(337) 334-3141
