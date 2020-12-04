Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Lafayette for Gwendolyn Janssen Bernard, 82, who died on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.The Reverend Joseph Daly, Rector of The Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. For family members and friends who are unable to attend on Monday at 1:00 pm, the service will be live-streamed to a Memorial Facebook Group dedicated to Gwendolyn Janssen Bernard. To join the group, click the link below and then "join group". The video will appear on this group at service time, 1:00 pm. You may also share memories, pictures and condolences to the family in this group. Facebook link: www.facebook.com/groups/Gwendolynjbernard/.
Survivors include one daughter, Zoe Bernard-Guidry; two sons, David Kevin Bernard and Victor Scott Bernard and his wife Elaine Denise Olivier Bernard; four grandchildren, Jenica Guidry Buller and her husband Dylan Timothy Buller, Celise Suzette Guidry, Authumn Dawn Tiller and Victor Scott Bernard, II; her step granddaughter, Kristina Elaine McManus Graybill and her husband Tyler Graybill; and three step great grandchildren, Everly, Elliotte and Olive Graybill. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Davy Lee Bernard; and her parents, Newton and Edna Janssen. Known by many as Mimi, Gwen was a member of the Galvez Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, an active member of The Episcopal Church of the Ascension including the Olive Branch, Alter Guild and Ultreya. She enjoyed many summers volunteering for vacation bible school and traveling abroad with family and friends. She also dedicated her time volunteering as a member of Les Femmes de Sud, an organization within Louisiana Volunteers for Family and Community. Gwen earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Commercial Art and Advertising from Southwestern Louisiana Institute in 1960 and was also a member of the University of Southwestern Louisiana Wives Club. She served as President of Brabern Electromechanical Systems, Inc. as co-owner and co-founder with her husband, Dr. Davy Bernard. Mimi helped raise four grandchildren and lived an active lifestyle. Being a native of New Orleans, she cherished the Mardi Gras season, celebrating with family and friends. Pallbearers will be David Kevin Bernard, Victor Scott Bernard, Victor Scott Bernard, II, Dylan Timothy Buller, Brandon Mitchell Biessenberger and Drake Joseph Biessenberger. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille Downtown location on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and will continue on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 10:30 am until time of services. Memorial contributions can be made in Ms. Bernard's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN. 38105 and The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 1030 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70501. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Bernard family to her caregiver, Gabrielle Dooley and the doctors and nurses at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center especially the ICU nurses, Donald and Andrew for their compassion and professionalism. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
