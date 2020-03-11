Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendolyn Joseph "Gwen" Eaglin. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church in Grand Coteau for Gwendolyn "Gwen" Joseph Eaglin, age 60. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Cemetery. Gwen was born to Curley and Bernita Joseph on October 20, 1959 and was the third born of nine children. She attended school at Christ the King and St. Peter Claver High School, where she met the love of her life and lifetime partner, Jessie Eaglin. From the day they met, they were inseparable. Gwen was the backbone of the family after the passing of her mother. She always went above and beyond to make sure everyone was ok, often putting herself last. She found true happiness staying at home with her family. Her grandkids were her pride and joy but most of all, she enjoyed sitting in the recliner with Jess, watching sports and sipping and breaking. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, Jessie Eaglin; their daughter, Tonya Francis (John); and two grandkids, Justin Charles and Gabrielle Francis. Also cherishing her memory are four sisters, Brenda Boxie of Sunset, Jacqueline DuRousseau and her husband, the late Gary, of Ontario, CA, Juanita Ventress (Merlin), and Sharonda Joseph all of Opelousas; two brothers, Harold Joseph of Opelousas and Eric "Miami" Guilbeaux of La Jolla, CA; her Godmother, Sister Thersa Sue Joseph of New Orleans; her Godfather, Gaston Joseph of Houston, TX; her two Godchildren, Megan Eaglin and LeRenzo Ventress; her bonus grandkids, Kylan and Saigan Charles; and a host of in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Shanequa Eaglin; her parents, Curley and Bernita Joseph; one brother, Michael Jerome Joseph; one sister, Carol Jean Roberts Joseph; and her father-in-law, Lawrence Eaglin; and her mother-in-law, Mary Alice Eaglin. The family requests visiting hours be observed from 7:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Gary DuRousseau, Jr., Bryan Ventress, LeRenzo Ventress, Joseph W. Charles, Phillip Charles and Kenneth Eaglin, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Marshall Charles, John Francis, Harold Joseph, Eric "Miami" Guilbeau, Kenneth Eaglin, Sr., Floyd Eaglin, Joseph Wendell Eaglin, Merlin Ventress, Jr., Clarence Lazard, Sr., Joseph Eaglin, Ralph Waker and George Eaglin. 