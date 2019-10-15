Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hannah Callahan Arceneaux. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved daughter, Hannah Callahan Arceneaux (18), passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. Hannah was born in Lafayette, LA, on August 9, 2001. Hannah attended Cathedral Carmel from K-8th and continued her education at Lafayette High School, excelling in honors classes. Hannah completed her High School curriculum requirements in an accelerated program and received her High School Diploma in 2017. Hannah's young life overflowed with her unquestionable love of animals. This affection was evident in the care and compassion she showed toward all her pets. Her favorites included: Goats, Oreo & Spencer; Pot Belly Pig, J.J.; multiple cats; numerous dogs (especially Molly and Bullet); her Appaloosa horse, Pushie and colt Little Jake. Hannah was excited to grow into her "Cowboy Life" and it goes without saying her Cowboy Dad was thrilled. His Hannah Callahan was a natural around horses and took to riding at a very young age. This newfound passion grew as she learned barrel racing and pole bending; eventually participating in Junior Rodeo events. Their cowboy days together brought much happiness and Hannah's dad, Greg, was filled with pride when introducing her to his cowboy buddies. There is no doubt the most endearing event that Hannah and her dad shared was when her mare, Pushie, gave birth. Now, there was another four-legged heart to love; a precious colt Hannah named "Little Jake," a.k.a. Jacob McCandless. Those times of togetherness and their genuine love for horses created unforgettable memories that will be treasured forever. Some of Hannah's favorite times with her mom were spent watching their favorite television shows together. Adding a favorite salad from Tsunami, take out from Pimon Thai or wherever their cravings would take them became the special times they shared. Whether shopping or getting hair, nails, and brows done, those mother/daughter days were uniquely theirs. Then, in the blink of an eye, Hannah had finished high school and those "teenage" moments with mom naturally became few and far between. Hannah and her mom didn't have to share elaborate, planned-out events. There were times when the quietness between them whispered more to their hearts than words ever could. Ultimately, those special times they shared will be cherished forever. Hannah's two brothers, Tyler McGregor (24) and brother Beau Elliott (4) had special places in her heart. There were days when Tyler and Hannah would be watching Scooby Doo cartoons together or playing video games when their laughter would echo throughout the house. Whether playing a game of "HORSE" in the backyard or just shooting free throws, Hannah's budding determination to succeed was evident. With patience and tolerance, Tyler didn't just coach his little sister; he gave her guidance. The life lessons he shared and the advice he gave were from his heart...and went further than the boundaries of the backyard court. Hannah loved "her Beau Elliott", and Beau Elliott loved "his Hannah". Beau's face would light up when Hannah walked into the room. His little feet could hardly reach his big sister fast enough and, with hands raised and squeals of joy, Hannah would scoop him up. The happiness on her face was beyond words, but simply mirrored the pure delight that Beau Elliott must have felt. There were times when Hannah would snuggle up with Beau, reflecting a tenderness reserved just for him. Through their silence, there is no doubt that Beau Elliott felt Hannah's love and Hannah heard Beau Elliott's unspeakable heart. Hannah's beauty shown from deep within; whether she was wearing cowboy boots and spurs, t-shirts and shorts or special occasion dresses. There was an undeniable glow about her when she felt real joy and happiness. This glow simply radiated into her unmistakable smile and her beautiful almond eyes. Hannah had an unbridled spirit that, in time, would have enabled her to achieve any goal she may have set. Those who knew her heart loved her heart and loved her for just being Hannah. The personal memories Hannah created with her family and true friends will find a forever place within their hearts…a place that, when revisited, will inevitably recapture visions of a beautifully spirited girl with long brown hair, warm brown eyes, and a beautiful, radiant smile. Hannah Callahan Arceneaux will be missed beyond measure, but never, ever forgotten. Hannah is proceeded in death by her maternal grandmother, Dorothy (Jeanie) Watkins, Covington, LA; paternal grandparents, Jack and Bootie Arceneaux, Lafayette, LA; aunt Shelley Arceneaux and cousin, Jeremy Trahan. Hannah is survived by her parents, Tiffany (Watkins) and Gregory Arceneaux; her brothers, Tyler McGregor and Beau Elliott Arceneaux; maternal grandfather, Walter Anthony Watkins (Lynn), Pineville, NC; aunt, Davey Gilchrist (Stanley), Harvey, LA; godparents, Kim and Bill Croft and cousin, McKenna; uncles and aunts, Jack and Doreen Arceneaux, Kelly and Pam Arceneaux, and Brian Bordelon; cousins, Jack Arceneaux, Jr. (Renee), Brandon Trahan (Julie), Christopher Arceneaux (Marla), Matthew Arceneaux (Britni), Brittani Newton Summers (David), Jordan Newton (Amy), Joshua Bordelon, Sarah Arceneaux, and Johnny Sallustio. Hannah Callahan Arceneaux will be laid to rest in a private service. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Our beloved daughter, Hannah Callahan Arceneaux (18), passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. Hannah was born in Lafayette, LA, on August 9, 2001. 