Hansel Antoine "Boo" Lancon Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Hansel Antoine "Boo" Lancon Jr., 68, on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00PM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Alexander Albert to serve as the Celebrant. Interment will follow at Beau Pre Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 9:00AM from until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Saturday at 10:00AM. A native of New Iberia and resident of Jeanerette, Mr. Lancon passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Iberia Medical Center. "Boo" as he was affectionately known, was a parishioner, usher, and Eucharistic Minister at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy, Army Reserves, and the National Guard. Mr. Lancon was a member of VFW Post 1982 and the American Legion Post 365. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus as a 4th degree Knight. He was an avid LSU football fan and loved going to games and cheering on his Tigers. Mr. Lancon enjoyed playing Bouree, riding motorcyles, telling jokes, and cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Debra "Debbie" Walton Lancon of Jeanerette; children, Chantel Webre and husband Chris of LaPlace, Kenneth Lancon and wife Dodie of Broussard, Keith Lancon and wife Brandy of Loreauville; grandchildren, Felicity and Josiah Webre, Dylan, Brittney, Bailey and Jacob Lancon, Chloe, Emelio, Mia and Kaden Lancon; one great grandson, Colton Whitman; one brother, Johnathan Lancon and wife Jamie of New Iberia; godson, Hansel "Porky" Hulin of New Iberia; and goddaughter, Ivy Lancon of New Iberia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hansel Sr. and Joyrita Rouly Lancon; sister, Jada Lancon; and stepmother, Liz Lancon. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Kenneth Lancon, Keith Lancon, Chris Webre, William Hulin, Flynn Lancon and Carroll Lancon. The family would like to thank Iberia Medical Center, and Belle Teche Nursing Home for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mr. Lancon's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St. 337-276-5151 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
NOV
21
Rosary
10:00 AM
David Funeral
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home - Jeanerette
400 Provost Street
Jeanerette, LA 70544
(337) 276-5151
