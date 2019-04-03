Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold 'Shaft' Jolivette. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Harold "Shaft" Jolivette, age 67, who passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at his residence in Grand Coteau. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. Mr. Jolivette was a native of St. Martinville and a resident of Grand Coteau where he was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. He retired from the St. Landry Parish School Board after thirty years of employment. Harold enjoyed hunting, gardening, music, bbqing, and spending time with his friends and family, especially with his grandbabies. Survivors include his wife, Theresa Mayfield Jolivette of Grand Coteau; three daughters, Bettina Jolivette and her companion, Craig Batiste, of Grand Coteau, Francheska Pierre and her companion, Nathaniel Brown, Sr., of Carencro and Marie Pitre and her husband, Joseph N., of Grand Coteau; seven grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; one son-in-law, Kevin Jackson; three brothers, Michael Jolivette and his wife, Wilma, of Grand Coteau, Johnny Jolivette and his wife, Hazel, of Grand Coteau and Gerald Jolivette of Opelousas; five sisters, Carolyn Marks of Lafayette, Elsie Jane Colomb and her husband, Eugene, Sr., of Lafayette, Irma Gradingo of Opelousas, Alma Charles of Grand Coteau and Thelma Charles of Grand Coteau; and his close friends, Larry Broussard, Erroll Taylor, Russell Carriere, Kirk Lewis, Coach Rodney Bonin, Joseph "Lil Bubba" Lemelle, David Gerard Richard, Tracey Guillory, and his cousin, Herbert Senegal. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Jolivette and the former Lorena Senegal; two stepchildren, Jessie Pierre and Clarissa Pierre; and one sister, Elsie Mae Thomas. A rosary will be prayed at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday.

