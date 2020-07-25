A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Harold Broussard on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau, with Fr. Brian Harrington as celebrant. Entombment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Mausoleum. The family request visitation to be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, beginning at 9:00 am until 1:30 pm. A native of Iberia Parish and lifelong resident of Coteau, Harold was born on April 28, 1930, to Loveless and Levi Romero Broussard on Jefferson Island. Harold Broussard passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. at his residence. Harold enjoyed watching horse racing, spending time with his family and grandchildren. He had shared a part of his life with his family, regarding his love of boxing. He liked boxing so much he purposely failed his senior year just so he could box one more year. He is survived by his son, Mitchell Broussard and wife Martin of Ocala, FL; daughter, Jodie Derouen and husband Malcolm of New Iberia; sisters, Mildred Boutte of New Iberia, Jeanette Viator of Youngsville, Mary Joyce Romero and husband Romo of New Iberia; brother, Cleveland Broussard and wife Theresa of New Iberia; grandchildren, Lisa Kempfer, Stacey Sweeney, David Derouen, Leah Hollis; 10 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and his faithful companion Fefe. Harold was preceded by his wife of 67 years Gloria Broussard; his parents, Loveless and Levi Romero Broussard; sister, Florence Hargrave, and granddaughter Felicia Broussard. Serving as Pallbearers will be David Derouen, Devin Sweeney, Drake Sweeney, John Tyler Kempfer, Cleveland Broussard, Shane Romero, Malcolm Derouen, Dax Sweeney, and Larry Chevalon. The family of Harold Broussard wishes to express their appreciation to Heart of Hospice for all the love and kindness shown to their loved one. In order to help keep the community safe, we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
