Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Mr. Harold Duplechin Sr., age 74, who passed away Friday, February 8, 2019, at his residence in Arnaudville. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. Fr. Travis Abadie, pastor of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Duplechin was a native of Cecilia and Arnaudville area for most of his life where he was employed as a truck driver for Kevin Guidry's Produce for over 20 years. Mr. Duplechin was a parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church. Survivors include his wife of over 40 years, the former Debra Lawson of Arnaudville; three sons, Harold Duplechin Jr. of Baton Rouge, Toby Wetzel and his wife, Donna Daigle, of Arnaudville, and Jacob Duplechin of Arnaudville; four daughters, Melissa Hewitt and her husband, Dale, of Lafayette, Chantell Theriot and her husband, Troy, of Broussard, Jessica Carter and her husband, Greg, and Lee Ann Gibson and her husband, Paul, all of TN; and six grandchildren, Danielle Guidry, Richie Calais, Bryson Wetzel, Ashley Lanclos, Lindsey Gibson and Kade Duplechin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Duplechin, mother, the former Elouise Pontiff, both natives of Arnaudville; four brothers, Wilbert Duplechin, Russell Duplechin, Paul Duplechin, and Ray Duplechin; and two sisters, Emilie Periou and Elsie Guidroz. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heidi and Danielle, with Hope Hospice for their care during his illness. A special thank you to Mona Bouley, and to Faye and Kevin Guidry, as well. Pallbearers will be Chad Guidry, Jonah Guidry, Tony Duplechin, David Duplechin, Keith Duplechin, and Harold Duplechin Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Errol Guidroz, Dale Hewitt, Paul Duplechin, and Troy Theriot.

