Private funeral services will be held at a later date in St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Cemetery for Harold Joseph, age 54, who passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Eunice Manor. On May 7, 2020, Harold Joseph went on to eternal rest. He was born to Curley and Bernita Joseph on May 23, 1965. He was the sixth born of nine children. He attended school at Christ the King. He was a very hard worker and worked at the potato kill in Lewisburg. He was also a handyman and helped install air conditioners. Harold was such a sweet person with a heart of gold. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them and cooking his famous red beans. He loved fishing, gardening, playing cards, drinking his beer and playing with his nieces and nephews. He always went out of his way to make sure everyone was OK and having a good time. His sister Gwen was his primary caregiver and she always said no one would take care of him like she would. She went on to eternal rest in March and when it was his time, she came to welcome him home. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, four sisters, Brenda Boxie of Sunset, Jacqueline DuRousseau (the late Gary) of Ontario, CA, Juanita Ventress (Merlin) and Sharonda Joseph of Opelousas; one brother, Eric "Miami" Guilbeaux of LaJolla, CA; his Godparents, Wilbert and Alzena Joseph of Opelousas; his Godson, Justin Charles of Opelousas; his brother-in-law, Jessie Eaglin of Opelousas; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Curley and Bernita Joseph; one brother, Michael Jerome Joseph; and two sisters, Carol Jean Roberts Joseph and Gwendolyn Eaglin. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.

