A Funeral Service will be held for Harold Joseph "Joe" LeJeune at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. Reverend Deacon Dwayne Joubert will conduct the service. Burial will be held at Bellevue Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM in the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home. A rosary will be prayed at 2:00 PM. Mr. LeJeune, age 52, a resident of Opelousas, LA, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. Joe was a graduate of Opelousas Catholic School and graduated as salutatorian. He worked for Union Pacific Railroad, the Clerk of Court and Assessor's office, various gas companies and was a self-employed landman. He loved being outdoors fishing, boat riding and camping. He was most happy spending time with his children. Joe will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his father, Harold LeJeune; his sons, Logan LeJeune and wife, Harley; Collin Jobe LeJeune; his brothers, Michael Kerr LeJeune, Sr. and wife, Michelle; James Phillip LeJeune and his sister, Jeanne LeJeune Sonnier and husband, Timothy; his fiancé, Karen Ortego and his former wife and mother of his children Theresa Lovejoy LeJeune. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Ava Marie Aline LeJeune, Noah Sage LeJeune and Chloe Grace LeJeune. He was preceded in death by his mother Hazel Trosclair LeJeune; his maternal and paternal grandparents and his aunt, Dulcie LeJeune Jeffers. Pallbearers will be Michael LeJeune, Sr., James LeJeune, Logan LeJeune, Jeanne LeJeune Sonnier, Michael LeJeune, Jr. and Robert Saucier. Honorary pallbearer will be Collin LeJeune.

