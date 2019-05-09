Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Lee Foote. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

On Sunday, May 5, 2019, Harold Lee Foote, loving husband and committed step-father of six children, passed away at his Lafayette home at the age of 87. An 8 o'clock AM viewing will be held at Louisiana Funeral Services, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard, LA including a 9 AM Rosary lead by the Knights of Columbus. A 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, also in Broussard. Burial will follow at Fountain Memorial Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, Lafayette. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Patricia Anne Bourgeois Foote; four step-daughters Jeanne Olson of Alexandria, Louisiana, Madina Olson of St. Louis, Missouri, Latina Olson of Tampa, Florida; and Laureen Olson of Kingsport, Tennessee; one step-son Maurice Olson of Port Saint Lucie, Florida; two brothers Herbert Foote of Nashville, TN and Franklin Foote of Sulphur, LA. He was preceded in death by parents Denry Foote and Elida Broussard Foote; brother Russell James Foote; and step-son Robert Edward Olson. Harold was born and raised on a rice farm in Indian Bayou (Andrew). As his father retired, the family moved to Ridge Road in Lafayette and he has been a resident of Lafayette since. Harold worked many odd jobs from the age of nine. He retire as a warehouseman with Fleming Foods (previously Affiliated Foods) in Broussard. Harold was a selfless man who lived his life for others. He had a huge heart and never met a stranger. He was always kind and generous to everyone he met. He lived his life loving and serving his family, church, and his community. He was well loved by many. Sir Knight Harold Foote faithfully served and gave his all for the Knights of Columbus. He was a Past Grand Knight of St. Edmond Council 10293; Past Faithful Navigator for Bishop Schexnayder Assembly 1882; Past District Deputy; Past Area Coordinator; Team Captain of the First Degree Team; and Member of the Major Degree Team. Sir Knight Harold Foote served in all officer positions for both the council and the Assembly. He was awarded Knight of the Year and Sir Knight of the Year as well as Family of the Year. He was nominee for the Past State Deputy Award for his outstanding service and dedication to the Knights of Columbus. He was responsible for recruiting over 100 Catholic men into the Knights of Columbus. He always made a point to urge the new Knights to be kind and generous to the poor and needy of our community. He was a long-time usher for St. Edmond's Catholic Church. Sir Knight Harold Lee Foote a real, Catholic man who dedicated his life to the service of others. Sir Knight Harold Foote, "Well done, good and faithful servant!!!!" He will be missed by all. 