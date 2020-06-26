Harold Myers Jr.
New Iberia– Harold Myers Jr., 85, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 19, 2020 at New Iberia Manor South Nursing Home. Harold was a native and resident of New Iberia and an Electrician by trade. He proudly served as a member of the Louisiana National Guard. He was an avid LSU sports fan and a big fan of baseball. He coached at Evangeline Little League for years and also coached the Louisiana State Little League Champions of 1973. Mr. Myers was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for 60 years, and was a Business Agent for the IBEW Local 901. In his free time he was a master gardener, loved to fish, enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Iberia Bowling Association. He is survived by his son, Harold Myers, III and his wife Tonya of Texarkana, TX; daughter, Abby Dann and her husband Peter of Eagle, CO; two granddaughters, Mary Catherine Dann and Rachel Dann Sadlowe and her husband Jonathan; siblings, Robert Champeaux and wife Ann of Lydia, Betty "Janie" Mallet and husband Ronnie of New Iberia, Wayne Champeaux and wife Max of Daphne, AL; and a host of friends, nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his wife Joyce P. Myers; father, John Myers; mother, Ivy Landry Champeaux; brother, Russell P. Myers; and stepfather, S.O. Champeaux. You may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. 337-369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
