New Iberia– Harold Myers Jr., 85, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 19, 2020 at New Iberia Manor South Nursing Home. Harold was a native and resident of New Iberia and an Electrician by trade. He proudly served as a member of the Louisiana National Guard. He was an avid LSU sports fan and a big fan of baseball. He coached at Evangeline Little League for years and also coached the Louisiana State Little League Champions of 1973. Mr. Myers was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for 60 years, and was a Business Agent for the IBEW Local 901. In his free time he was a master gardener, loved to fish, enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Iberia Bowling Association. He is survived by his son, Harold Myers, III and his wife Tonya of Texarkana, TX; daughter, Abby Dann and her husband Peter of Eagle, CO; two granddaughters, Mary Catherine Dann and Rachel Dann Sadlowe and her husband Jonathan; siblings, Robert Champeaux and wife Ann of Lydia, Betty "Janie" Mallet and husband Ronnie of New Iberia, Wayne Champeaux and wife Max of Daphne, AL; and a host of friends, nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his wife Joyce P. Myers; father, John Myers; mother, Ivy Landry Champeaux; brother, Russell P. Myers; and stepfather, S.O. Champeaux. You may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. 337-369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.