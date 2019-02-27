Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers - Lafayette for Harold Paul Dupont, 68, who passed away on February 27, 2019. Harold, a resident of Duson, was the son of the late Lucien Dupont and the former Nathalie Leger. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Dupont; two sons, Corey Dupont and Jamie Dupont; three step sons, Dwayne Touchet and his wife Debbie, Shawn Touchet and his wife Laurie and Chris Bellard; seven grandchildren, Tyler Touchet, Jillian Touchet, Ian Touchet, Brennan Bellard and Kinzley Bellard, Blane Melanson and Ashley Hornsby; four great grandchildren; one sister, Lucy Alleman and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Personal condolences may be sent to the Dupont family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019