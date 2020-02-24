Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harolyn Dee Machen Schroedter. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Harolyn Dee Machen Schroedter,76, who peacefully passed away with loved ones at her side on Sunday morning, February 23, 2020 at Cedar Crest Memory Living Facility in Lafayette. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Tuesday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 8:00 AM until time of service. Reverend John Cannon, Senior Pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church, will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include her beloved husband of 57 years, Carmen Ray Schroedter of Lafayette; her daughter, Cheryl Dawn Schroedter Broussard and her husband, Brett of Atlanta, Georgia; her sons, Rory Dean Schroedter and his wife, Jan of Mesa, Arizona, and Brett Allen Schroedter and his wife, Tricia of Lafayette; her seven precious grandchildren, Ryan Matthew Schroedter, Sydney Anne Schroedter, Luke Brandon Schroedter, Jack Thomas Schroedter, Mark August Schroedter, Kyle Logan Broussard, and Morgan Laney Broussard; and her two brothers, Mickey Machen and his wife, Brenda of Taft, Texas, and Malcolm Machen and his wife, Beth of Pleasanton, Texas. Mrs. Schroedter was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Harold "J.H." Machen and Wilma True Smith Machen. Born in Alice, Texas on February 15, 1944, Harolyn was a 1962 graduate of Orange Grove High School in Texas. Marrying the love of her life on August 25, 1962, Mrs. Harolyn was a dedicated housewife for most of her life, caring for and nurturing her loving family. She was a genuine and great mother and grandmother, devoting her life to her family. She loved her children very much, but really appreciated and loved those grandkids. They were all the great joy in her life. She was a devout member of the Asbury United Methodist Church Community. Her daily presence will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew and loved her. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Schroedter family to Cedar Crest Memory Care Center, Home Instead of Lafayette and Bridgeway Healthcare and Hospice for all their support and tender care given to our loved one and our family. 