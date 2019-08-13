Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Joseph 'Lightning' Darbonne. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro for Harry Joseph Darbonne, age 71, who passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at his residence in Carencro. The Rev. Mark Ledoux, pastor of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Co-officiating will be Rev. Mike Arnaud, pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire. Mr. Darbonne was a native of Lawtell, lived many years in Swords and had been a resident of Carencro for several years. A devout Catholic, he was a parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church and made a cursillo, was a CCD religion teacher, a Eucharistic minister and a reader at church. He loved fishing, playing golf and restoring cars. He also truly enjoyed spending time with family and his granddaughters. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Anna Godeaux Darbonne of Carencro; one son, Shane Darbonne and his wife, Karyn "Sugie" of Carencro; one daughter, Glenda Carriere and her husband, Clint, of Carencro; four grandchildren, Malorie Carriere of Carencro, Kaylie Darbonne of Carencro, Makenzie Carriere of Carencro and Miley Carriere of Carencro; one brother, Harold Darbonne and his wife, Debbie, of Church Point; and two sisters, Beverly Venable of Opelousas and Edna Thibodeaux of Lawtell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Darbonne and the former Marie Thibodeaux; two brothers, Raphael Darbonne and Randall "Randy" Darbonne; and one sister, Betty Hundley. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 7:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Dale Thibodeaux, Kevin Darbonne, Craig Darbonne, Mike Venable, Randall Darbonne and Dennis Thibodeaux. Honorary pallbearers will be Cory Darbonne, Jim Sonnier, Brian Hundley, Anthony Hundley and Dwayne Thibodeaux.

