Funeral services will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at a 1:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Harry Lee Chiasson, age 58, who passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Harry was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette, where he was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Lafayette. He retired from Lafayette Consolidated Government as an Animal Control Supervisor with over twenty one years of service. Harry coached L.Y.S.A. Recreational soccer, where he proudly enjoyed coaching his daughter for many years. He later became a committed traveling soccer parent, when he was honored to be able to travel with his son. In his younger days, he enjoyed hunting and later enjoyed fishing as time went on. Survivors include his wife of thirty five years, Lisa Faul Chiasson, of Lafayette; two sons, Michael Glenn Prejean of Henderson and Jayce Roy Chiasson of Lafayette; two daughters, Brooke Leigh Chiasson and Brandi Lynn Chiasson, both of Lafayette; three grandchildren, Bronson Prejean, Keenan Goudeau and Bailey Suire; one brother, John Chiasson of Carencro; and three sisters, Julienne "Judy" Hebert of Lafayette, Betty Gene Dupuis and her husband, Michael, of Breaux Bridge and Linda Fay May and her husband, Ira "Jr." of Evangeline. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Joseph Chiasson and the former, Una Desormeaux, both natives of Lafayette; two brothers, Leroy Chiasson and Donald Chiasson; one sister, Betty Ann Chiasson; one sister-in-law, Deborah Faul Spellman; and two brothers-in-law, Horace "Peedu" Hebert and Gabe Spellman. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. 