Funeral Services for Harry "Butch" Richard will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Nouvelle Church, 105 Merchants Blvd. Lafayette, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10 AM until time of services at 2 PM. Harry "Butch" J. Richard, 64, passed away peacefully and with his family by his side on Monday, October 21, 2019 at his residence in Maurice, LA, after an eleven year battle with End Stage Renal Disease. Butch was born on October 19, 1955 to Lionel J. Richard, Sr. and Laura Mae Bourque Richard in Lafayette, La. He was a truck driver for over twenty five years; his handle was "Bayou Blaster". Butch enjoyed fishing and hunting with his lifelong friend Donny Watts. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Dianne Mayeaux Richard of Maurice, LA; son, Gregory J. Richard and his wife Kisha Prados Richard, of Maurice, LA; brother, Leroy J. Richard, Sr., and his wife Florance F. Richard, of Sunset, LA; three sisters, Glenda R. Gaudet, of Basile, LA, Susan R. Goudeaux and her husband John, of Scott, LA, and Amy L. Smith and her husband Gerarld, of Lake Charles, LA; numerous brother in laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his special canine companion, Tank. He was preceded in death by his parents Lionel J. Richard, Sr. and Laura Mae Bourque Richard and brother, Lionel J. Richard, Jr. Serving as Pallbearers will be Donny Watts, Dylan Bird, Samuel Bird, Scott Guidry, Stacey Williams and Travis Garcia. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Gregory J. Richard, Leroy Richard, Ronnie Bird and Robert Guidry. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the care given by Hospice of Acadiana and Joni, his special nurse friend who was like family. The family would appreciate donations for funeral expenses in lieu of flowers. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019

