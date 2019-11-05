Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harvey James Webb. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Labadieville, LA for Harvey James Webb, 63 who passed away on November 1, 2019 at home. Harvey was born August 25, 1956 in Lafayette, LA to Howard and Esther Webb. He married his high school sweetheart Debbie Thibodeaux July 28, 1973. He was a proud soldier in the United States Army from 1985 to 1994, serving his country in the Iraq Gulf War in 1990. He then worked as a welder for J. Ray McDermott, Inc. Marine Division in Amelia, LA until his retirement. Harvey loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener. This laid the foundation for him being a great Cajun cook. His is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Debbie Lynn Thibodeaux Webb of Labadieville, LA, one daughter, Lesa Shontell Webb Cancienne (Jerry) of Napoleonville, LA, one son Jeremy Christopher Webb (Katlien) of Altamonte Springs, Florida, 5 grandchildren Alexis, Parker, Olivia, Piper. Savannah, 6 brothers, Howard Jr., Harold (Jackie), Harry (Dawn), Hayward, Harris (Rhonda), Herman (Elizabeth) and 2 sisters Etta Jester (Wade) and Magdaline Wellbrock, 10 sister-in-laws, and one brother-in- law. He was preceded in death by his parents Howard Joseph Webb Sr and Esther Marie Delcambre Webb, one brother-in-law Martin Thomas Wellbrock, mother / father in law Theresa Sonnier Thibodeaux, Joseph Nelson Thibodeaux 2 brother-in-laws Steven Edward Thibodeaux, William Joseph Thibodeaux. The family would like to thank Acadiana Ambulance Services for their tireless efforts, Assumption Parish Sheriff's Department and these special friends Mable LeBeouf, Melania Girior, CJ Gros, and Kelly Vicknair. St. Philomena Catholic Church, 108 Brule Rd, Labadieville, LA 70372, 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. immediate family visitation; 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. open visitation; 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. recitation of the rosary. Landry's Funeral Home in Thibodeaux, LA is in charge of arrangements, (985) 447-9041.

