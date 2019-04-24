Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harvey Maxwell 'Max' Trahan. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 in the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Harvey Maxwell "Max" Trahan, 45, who died Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Roberts Cove. Pastor Logan Graham of Restoring Purpose Ministries in Baton Rouge will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and Friday from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Max's favorite pastime was cooking and entertaining his friends and family by doing so. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed tending his small farm in Roberts Cove. He was full of faith in God and loved his job and mission of helping people in their time of need. Mr. Trahan is survived by his father, Harvey Trahan of Crowley; three sisters, Roxanna Schneider and her husband Travis of Crowley, Chassie Broussard and her husband Charles of Crowley, and Carey Croom Simon and her significant other Darryl Zaunbrecher of Roberts Cove; one brother, Ty Trahan and his wife Laura of Baton Rouge and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Robinson Pelsia. Mr. Harvey Trahan and family would like to extend a special thank you to the Home of Grace in Vancleave, MS for accepting Max and changing his life. They would also like to recommend the facility and staff for anyone looking for the start of turning their life around.

