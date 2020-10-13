Our hearts are broken with the loss of our family matriarch, Hazel Agnes Breaux Broussard. She was born on September 26, 1921 in Youngsville, Louisiana to the late Nicholas Breaux and Evie Champagne Breaux. She entered eternal rest at the age of 99 years on the evening of October 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Carpenter House of Lafayette, Louisiana with her loving family by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath, with Father Andre' Metrejean as the celebrant. Entombment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Mrs. Broussard retired from the Louisiana Health Department in Vermillion Parish at the Erath Health Unit branch after many years of dedicated service. She was the first clerk to be employed at the Erath branch when it was built in 1957. Hazel enjoyed gardening, traveling throughout the United States, dancing with her Cajun Culture friends, and having visitors at her home. She was an excellent cook who shared her delicious meals and recipes. Most of all, Hazel was a loving wife, mother, and Maw Maw who cherished her beloved family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Hazel is survived by one sister; Isabelle Breaux Ellender: her daughters, Claudette (Mike) Patin and Brenda (Hubert) Trahan; grandchildren, Justine (David) Langlinais, Michelle (Joey) Richard, Raquel Harris, Amy (Gary) Thibodeaux, and Al (Nikie) Patin; great grandchildren, Heather (Jeremy) Broussard, Andre (Jessica) Langlinais, Katie Langlinais, Erin (Bailey) Borel, Alyssa Richard, Tanner Harris, William Patin, Julianna Thibodeaux, Elise Patin, and C. C. Patin; great-great grandchildren, Sarah, Emily, and Gracie Langlinais; goddaughters, Nell Touchet and Patricia Ellende, and her godson, James Bourque. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Alcide Broussard; her sisters, Eunice Breaux Bourque and Enid Breaux Hebert; as well as her goddaughter, Deanna Falgout. Pallbearers will be Andre Langlinais, Tanner Harris, William Patin, David Langlinais, Joey Richard, and Gary Thibodeaux. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Patin, Hubert Trahan, James Bourque, and Robert Ellender. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Broussard Family to the nurses, doctors, and staff of Heart of Hospice and Concepts of Care for the kindness and warmth provided to Mrs Hazel and her family during their time of need. Additionally, gratitude is bestowed upon Dr. Lahasky and his staff, the Erath City Hall and town workers, Father Andre' Metrejean, and Mr. Boniface "Boni" Suire. A special thank-you goes to her "angels" who cared for her with such love and compassion: Angela, Vera, Chloe, Sabrina, Elaine, Terry, and Regina. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Heart of Hospice in Lafayette, Louisiana. You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
"In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the church. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time." David Funeral Home of Erath, 209 East Putnam Street, Erath, Louisiana 70533, (337) 937-0405 is in charge of arrangements.