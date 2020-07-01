Hazel Dugas Hebert, funeral services will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Hazel Hebert, age 86, the former Hazel Mary Dugas, who passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2020 at Opelousas General Health System. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. The Rev. Clint Trahan, pastor of Sacred Heart Church of Jesus Catholic Church in Port Barre, will officiate at the services. Ms. Hazel was a native of Arnaudville and a resident of Port Barre. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Port Barre where she was a member of the Ladies Altar Society and a Eucharistic Minister. She previously worked with State National Life insurance Company as an independent agent for many years and later as a real estate agent. Survivors include two sons, Anthony Hebert of Port Barre and Harry Hebert and his wife, Sherry Vaow, of Loganville, GA; three daughters, Kathleen Hebert, Sandra H. Brown and her husband, Timothy, all of Port Barre, and Pauline Guillory and her husband, Bruce, of Vidalia; six grandchildren, Angelic Bradshaw Wiresinger, Christina Bradshaw, Felicia Brown, Phillip Doucas, Kelly Guillory and Terrance Guillory; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Easton Hebert; her parents, Arista Dugas and the former Armance Hargroder; three brothers, Fred Dugas, Harry Dugas and Ulysse Dugas; three sisters, Melaine Arnaud, Annabel Pelafigue and Shirley Begnaud; a grandson, Timothy Brown, Jr.; two great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 2:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
