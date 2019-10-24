Hazel G. Holmes, 75, was born August 28, 1944 to the late Ivory Gipson, Sr. and Irene Wright Gipson. She was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA and a native of Jackson, LA. She departed this life Thursday, October 17, 2019, 6:30 a.m., at Baton Rouge General Hospital, Bluebonnet in Baton Rouge, LA. She was married to the late Willie Holmes "Bill Perry" in 1964. She leaves to cherish her memories, a son; Jesse Gipson, (4) daughters; Patricia (Jerry) Ewing, Carolyn Wright, Katherine (Erick) Plant, and Beverly Holmes, a sister; Doretha Gipson Jackson, all of Baton Rouge, LA; (9) grandchildren, (14) great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visiting at: FT Baptist Church, 4712 LA-10, Jackson, LA 70748, Saturday, October 26, 2019, 9 a.m. – until Service time at 11a.m., Elder Richard London – Officiating. Professional Funeral Services Entrusted to: Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson St., Clinton, LA 70722.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019