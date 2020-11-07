Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Hazel Lee Miller Plumbar, age 94, the former Hazel Lee Miller, who passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her residence in Sunset. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. Mrs. Plumbar, born October 5, 1926, was a lifelong resident of Sunset where she was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Hazel was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by many. Survivors include her companion of 41 years, John Green of Sunset; three sons, Dale Anthony Plumbar and his wife, Eva, of Kaplan, Wilfred Plumbar, Jr. and Terry Plumbar all of Sunset; two daughters, Peggy Rickette and her husband, Willie, of Houston, TX, and Rebecca Hills and her husband, Rubin, of Conroe, TX; four Godchildren, Alice Milton, Eric Domingue, Elmo Malbrough and Paul Mayfield, Jr.; twelve grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmond Miller and the former Sophie Wheeler; her husband, Wilfred Plumbar, Sr.; two daughters, Janelle Pierre and Kimberly Plumbar; two brothers, Ed Miller and Alcie Miller; seven sisters, Emma Colligan, Vinny Miller, Pam Miniet, Agnes Miniet, Julia A. Julien, Caroline Malbrough and Sophie Senegal; one step brother, Percy Miller; and three grandsons, Malcolm Plumbar, Jeffery Randoph and James Plumbar. A rosary will be prayed at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:30 a.m. Tuesday until service time on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Cody Pierre, John Gerald Malbrough, Paul Mayfield, Jr., Samuel Senegal, Marcus Alfred and Jimmy Charles, Sr. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
