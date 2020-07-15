Funeral services will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Hazel Mary Duffy-Washington, age 91, who passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette. Interment will be in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. Elder R.A. Duffy, Sr. of It's All About Jesus Ministries will officiate at the services. Hazel Mary Duffy-Washington was born in Carencro, Louisiana to the late Freddie and Amelda Duffy. She attended public school in Texas. Hazel spent her time working and raising her children. She loved being around her family and keeping everyone in line. Hazel was the heart of her family. In her spare time Hazel loved music, especially making her cassette tapes, painting, puzzles, crafting and dancing. Hazel is survived by her five sons, Tyrone Duffy (Ester Ruth) of Duson, LA, Marvin Washington (Sandra) of Humble, TX, Rickey Duffy (Ruby) of Pensacola, FL, Darrell Duffy, and John Washington both of Lafayette, LA; three daughters, Martha Antoine (Herb) of New Iberia, LA, Carolyn Washington (Elius), and Sandra Washington both of Lafayette, LA; 20 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, Freddie and Amelda Duffy; sister, Sadie Duffy; one son, Raymond Washington; and two daughters, Ella Mae Phillips and Cheryl Smith. The family requests visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Friday until service time on Friday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.