Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Berchman Roman Catholic Church in Cankton for Helen Collins Savoie, age 84, who passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at her residence in Sunset. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. The Rev. Kenneth Domingue, pastor of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Readers will be David Menard and Jennifer Venable. Giftbearers will be Glenn Savoie and Jennifer Venable. Musical selections will be provided by Naomi Broussard. Mrs. Savoie was employed with Merle Norman for more than forty years. She had been a member of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church from 1950 to present, where she served as Eucharistic Minister, Catholic religion teacher, choir member/director, and parish board member and office. For all of these years, she was an active member of the Ladies Altar Society where she currently served as President. She loved the Lord and made the Cursillo in Prairie Ronde and looked forward to her annual women's retreat at Our Lady of the Oaks Retreat House in Grand Coteau. Survivors include her husband, Elmo Savoie of Cankton; one son, Glenn L. Savoie of Cankton; and one daughter, Jennifer Savoie Venable and her husband, Nolan, of Lafayette. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Collins and the former Grace Wills; and one brother, J.A. (Jay) Collins. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday.

4117 N. University Ave.

Carencro , LA 70520

