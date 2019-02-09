Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Frances Faulk Strozik. View Sign

A Mass of Christian Burial for Helen Frances Faulk Strozik, 73, will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Church with Fr. Ed Degeyter as Celebrant. Entombment will follow at St. John Mausoleum. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM and will continue on Tuesday, February 12, 2018 from 8:00 AM until 10:15AM. Recitation of the Rosary will be prayed on Monday, February 11, 2018 at 7:00 PM in the funeral home. She went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette. Helen was involved in education for the past 43 years, serving in many capacities since receiving her Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Education. She was an elementary teacher in Metairie and Iberia Parish and an Education Supervisor and the Testing Coordinator for the Iberia Parish School Board, and she was actively involved in her sorority, Kappa Kappa Iota. She enjoyed puzzles, games of all kinds and was an aficionado when scrabble was involved – she never lost. She loved playing Yahtzee and other games with her family. She also loved dancing, and would wear her dancing shoes out whenever she could. Helen will always be remembered by the many lives she affected as a mentor and teacher. She suffered from rheumatoid arthritis from a young age but never let it limit her. She was a cancer survivor and although she incurred dementia in the last few years, she remained a happy, loving person. She greeted all around her with smiles and love, and she always saw the glass as half full - unless you brought her a salad with carrots in it - that would tip the cup right over! She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Michael Strozik of Jeanerette; son, Joseph Strozik and wife Andrea of Youngsville; daughter, Jill Marie Strozik; grandson, Michael "Mason" Strozik of Youngsville; granddaughter, Adrianna Rose Strozik of Youngsville; sister, Daisy Laporte of Slidell; nephews, nieces, cousins, and a host of friends and co-workers. She was preceded in death by her father, Clinton "Dutch" Faulk; mother, Lillian Kern Faulk; sister, Judy Morris.

