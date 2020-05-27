Helen H. Stanfield
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Helen H. Stanfield, age 88, the former Helen Vinson, who passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Lafayette. Pastor James Craft, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Stanfield was a native of Vivian and a resident of Lafayette since 1964. She was a past employee of Seasafe having worked there for over seventeen years. Helen was a parishioner of Calvary Baptist Church. Survivors include one daughter, Ronda Thibodeaux and her husband, Dennis, of Lafayette; four sons, Don Stanfield and his wife, Marti, of New Iberia, Joe Stanfield and his wife, Angela, of Gonzales, Reggie Stanfield and his wife, Christine, of Denver, CO and David Stanfield and his wife, Dena, of Carencro; nine grandchildren, Matthew Stanfield, Lance Thibodeaux and his wife, Michelle, Lacy T. Chauvin and her husband, Kyle, Garron Stanfield and his partner, Tia Boclair, Dailyn Stanfield, Nicholas Stanfield, Katie Stanfield, Sydney Comeaux and Reagan Comeaux; eight great grandchildren, Mallory Thibodeaux, Maddox Anthony Thibodeaux, Josie Chauvin, Amelia Chauvin, Evelyn Ann Chauvin, Luna Stanfield, Mia Stanfield and Brody Holland; and one brother, Ronnie Ray Stanfield of West Monroe. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, "O.J." Stanfield; her parents, Webster Walsworth Vinson and the former, Euther Ethel Hale both natives of Colfax, LA; four brothers, Jessie "J.W." Vinson, Bennie Walsworth Vinson, Gene Lawton Vinson and Mac Dempsey Vinson; and one sister, Ethel Irene Vinson. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.

