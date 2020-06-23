Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at a 1:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home in Opelousas for Helen J. Hebert, age 81, the former Helen Tate, who passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. Deacon Tom Lindsey of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church will officiate at the services. Ms. Hebert was a native and resident of Opelousas, having been a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. She was previously employed at CNR Western Store. Helen also had worked for Ryder for fourteen years, Kroger's for ten years, Stage Retail for sixteen years and South Central Bell for five years. Survivors include two sons, Jerry Hebert, Sr. of Opelousas and Bryan Hebert and his companion, Wendy, of Arnaudville; one daughter, Brenda Melancon and her companion, John Burgin, of Arnaudville; four grandchildren, Lukas Rowland, Kiera Rowland, Jerry John Hebert, Jr. and his wife, Jamie, and Jonathan Hebert and his wife, Samantha. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Gene Hebert; her parents, Berchman Tate and the former, Aspasie Kidder; one son, Ryan Joseph Hebert; two brothers, Melvin Tate and Jerry John Tate; and one sister-in-law, Rona Tate. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Thursday until service time on Thursday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.