Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church for Helen Mathieu, age 76, the former Helen Boutte, who passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. David Hebert, pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Readers will be Laura Boutte Campbell, Kim Alfred and Lisa Mathieu. Giftbearers will be India Mathieu, Presley Mathieu, Quincy Hamilton and Devonte Nelson. Musical selections will be provided by Mercedes Major. The songs will be We've Come A Long Way, Psalm 23, Don't Cry For Me, Hail Mary, Gentle Woman, Precious Lord, and Soon and Very Soon. Mrs. Mathieu was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister and would offer communion to the elderly, sick and infirmed. Survivors include her husband, Ernest Joseph Mathieu; three sons, Carl Mathieu, Sr. (Lisa), Mark Mathieu (Monica), all of Carencro and Patrick Mathieu (Mera), of Lafayette; three daughters, Angela Mathieu, Lisa Johnson (Stephen), and Brenda Ozene (Kevin), all of Lafayette; seven grandchildren, Derek Ozene, Carl Mathieu, Jr., Gavin Mathieu, Dylan Landry, India Mathieu, Quincy Hamilton and Gracie Mathieu; one brother, John Boutte; two sisters, Maudry Augillard and Viola Cross (Calvin); two Godchildren, Cynthia Boutte Thomas and Glenda Broussard; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by one son, Kenneth Joseph Matthieu; her parents, Wilson Anthony Boutte and Anna Bell Labbe Boutte; and one sister, Mildred Boutte. Pallbearers will be Derek Ozene, Gavin Mathieu, Kevin Cross, Stanley Bernard, Stephen Johnson and Kevin Woods. Honorary pallbearers will be Carl Mathieu, Sr., Mark Mathieu, Patrick Mathieu, Kevin Ozene, Carl Mathieu, Jr., Dylan Landry, John Boutte, Gerald Boutte and Kenward Alexander. 